Erie Rise Leadership Academy will shut down after years of low test scores.

After a vote by the Erie School Board Wednesday night, Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School will shut down at the end of the school year.

This comes after the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) released test results from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Erie Public Schools Superintendent, Brian Polito, said the charter school failed to meet proficiency standards and goals of the improvement plan that was created back in 2019.

The director for education at Erie Rise said the metrics done to measure the school were decided pre-pandemic.

“We have a more than 90% African American population, and we have an impoverished population of more than 98 percent. We had the most at-risk students during a global pandemic, and those students across the country suffered more than any other groups of students. That’s who we serve, that’s who we love every day, and that’s why we think that agreement, not taking the pandemic into effect, is very unfair,” said David Krakoff, Director of Education, Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

Polito says they will help Erie Rise students transition to a school that will fit their needs within the Erie School District.