Decline in enrollment leads to program and faculty cuts at Allegheny College

A decline in enrollment is leading to program and faculty cuts at Allegheny College.

The decision was made during a Saturday morning board of trustee’s meeting on February 5th.

Here is more on how this will affect current and future students.

These cuts to faculty positions and programs have been fast tracked by the COVID-19 pandemic as it was part of a 10 year plan back in 2017 when the decline in enrollment began.

Like many colleges across the nation, Allegheny College is experiencing an enrollment decline.

The pandemic played a large part to create this new plan that will align faculty numbers with current numbers.

“In the plan that was put forward on Saturday actually will take about three years to implement. So some programs have been discontinued now, but faculty over the next three years,” said Ellen Johnson, VP of Enrollment and Management at Allegheny College.

The college is cutting four programs and 25 faculty positions. These cut will not affect current students.

“So anyone enrolled currently at the college will be able to complete those programs. We won’t accept any new students into those programs, but if they are currently here we will work with them on a pathway to graduation in those programs,” said Johnson.

One student who may not be affected said that she feels for those future students who were interested in those programs.

“I understand some things had to happen and I’m hoping that eventually things do get better and that we can grow from this, but I do feel for the people that are potentially losing their jobs and for students that were interested in such majors,” said Hannah Hinterliter, Sophomore at Allegheny College.

Enrollment has been down since 2017, yet one student feels the college was still providing a close knit family atmosphere.

“All professors know your name. They want to see you succeed and I’m in a lot of clubs. I’m in a research lab and it’s just nice to feel like I have a place,” said Hinterliter.

The three majors being cut are geology, religious studies major, and a digital story telling major, plus a Chinese minor.