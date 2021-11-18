Dedication ceremony held Thursday to honor two fallen Erie Police officers

A dedication ceremony is held in the Renaissance Building lobby honoring two fallen Erie Police officers.

On November 18, 1949, Sergeant Leo Waldinger and Patrolman Walter May were shot and killed while responding to a call about a hostage takeover at the G. Daniel Baldwin building, now known as the Renaissance Centre.

Although the tragedy happened 72 years ago, Corporal Justin Stidham feels honoring these brothers in blue is still necessary.

“I think it’s very important that, no matter the time frame, that we always remember our fallen officers. They played a big role in this city and this community since the beginning of the police department and we should always be looking to do things like these to try to remember and honor those officers that give the ultimate sacrifice,” said Corporal Justin Stidham, President of Erie FOP Lodge #7.

Corporal Stidham hopes the City of Erie will continue to honor fallen officers.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists