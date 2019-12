Another slow day of hunting at Presque Isle State Park as this year’s deer hunt comes to a close.

This year’s hunt was reduced from the normal three days to just two days. Staff members closed the park to visitors in the morning hours each day for safety reasons.

Today, 15 hunters took part in the hunt but only one doe was taken. Staff members say the hunt helps control the herd to a size that can be supported by the natural resources on the park.