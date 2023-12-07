It was open season at Presque Isle State Park on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hunters arrived in the early morning hours at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. Following a brief check-in, they were off to the state park for an antlered and antlerless deer hunt.

The regulated hunt took place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will occur during the same hours on Thursday. Hunters who take part are permitted to use guns, and most do.

Assistant park manager Holly Best said the hunt helps keep the number of deer at the park between 30-40 and added at that number, the deer have adequate food and cover to get through the winter.

“We actually do a flyover and count the number of deer that we can find when we see them from the air, and then we try to find out how many animals are in existence on the park. We’re right around that carrying capacity so know if we have this hunt every year and take a certain number of animals, we can maintain that number,” said Best.

Organizers said that 32 hunters harvested two doe, three button buck and one eight-point buck on Wednesday.

For Thursday, 17 Hunters were out taking part.