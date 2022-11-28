Antler deer season is in full swing, and area deer processing businesses have been busy the past few days, trying to keep up with this year’s harvest.

“I’ve never in 45 years I’ve never sent a guy away till last night,” said John Pacileo, owner.

John Pacileo said this year is a year like never before. He owns Pacileo’s Great Lakes Deer Processing and said this year is an extraordinary year when it comes to processing deer.

“Yesterday is the first time in 45 years that I turned customers away and told them to come back today. The coolers are full,” Pacileo added.

The freezer was full of deer harvested over the weekend, now waiting to be processed. At McDonald Meats, in Girard, the saws and workers were busy…very busy.

“The business is a little overwhelming but it’s only for a couple of weeks. It’s not that bad,” said Percy McDonald, MGR.

McDonald said he has his work cut out for him. Since Saturday, hunters have delivered 340 deer to be processed.

He said that as hunting was allowed on Saturday and Sunday this year, it increased the amount of deer harvested in area woods, which is good when it comes to controlling the deer herd in Pennsylvania.