Opening day of deer season in Pennsylvania is likely to remain on the Saturday following Thanksgiving despite pushback from some hunters.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019.

The board received feedback from hunters attending the meeting. Those opposed said the new start date has contributed to a loss for small businesses and non-profits and impacted family time associated with the November holiday.

Supporters argued it gives some hunters more opportunities to hunt on Saturday — no longer having to worry about missing work or school on the following Monday.

Final approval is anticipated from the board on April 15.