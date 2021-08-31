Defense attorney speaks out about Erie’s latest homicide trial resulting in not guilty jury verdict

Erie’s latest homicide trial is resulting in another not guilty jury verdict.

The jury acquitted Corey Kendig in a fatal shooting last October.

The defense argued self defense and the jury apparently agreed.

We spoke to one local attorney about how a jury can determine whether a person can claim self defense.

“These cases aren’t about a defendant proving that he was justified in using deadly force, in this case a shooting. These cases are about the commonwealth disproving that the shooting was justified. So the commonwealth has the burden of proving that the shooting was not justified under the circumstances,” said Tim George, Defense Attorney.

The Kendig jury deliberated for about an hour before deciding the not guilty on all charges verdict.

