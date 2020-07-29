Defense files Post-Hearing Brief in Payne case

The defense has filed a Post-Hearing Brief in the recent Degree of Guilt Hearing for Raymond Payne.

Defense Lawyer Eric Hackwelder wrote that he does not believe the Commonwealth has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Payne intentionally killed his then student Debbie Gama in the 1970s.

In the seven-page brief, the defense believes the “court cannot convict Payne of first-degree murder because Payne failed to prove that Gama’s death was an accident.”

Hackwelder is asking Payne’s conviction be ruled to the lesser charge of third-degree murder, which would lead to him being released from prison.

Judge Daniel Brabender has yet to file a brief following the Degree of Guilt hearing.