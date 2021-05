The defense for a man accused of killing another person is making a discovery request concerning 23 evidentiary items.

Corey Kendig, 31, faces homicide charges after police say he shot Jeremy Jones, 33, outside of Partners Tavern in October of 2020.

Today, Kendig’s defense is requesting items that were referenced in the initial police report.

Jury selection for Corey Kendig’s trial is scheduled for August 19, and the trial is scheduled to start August 23.