A legal battle involving a now defunct trash disposal company will be in Crawford County Court Tuesday afternoon.

This is what the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg looked like when the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered a cleanup in August.

Photo: Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg

Now, Judge Francis Schultz is being asked to enforce that order.

A spokesperson for the DEP told us much of the trash has been cleared away by a Pittsburgh area company. But, he said Raccoon Refuse is responsible for the trash that still remains on site.

Raccoon Refuse informed customers it was no longer in business last month.