Degree of Guilt Hearing continued for former teacher convicted in 1975 murder

A Degree of Guilt Hearing for a former teacher convicted in the 1975 murder of a high school student has been continued again.

Judge Daniel Brabender reprimanded both District Attorney Jack Daneri and Defense Council Eric Hackwelder, asking why both sides seem to be “thoroughly unprepared.”

Hackwelder issued a response regarding Judge Brabender’s statement that he and the DA were unprepared saying he “disagrees” with Brabender, adding that he has been working on the case for two months.

“I have great respect for the court, however, I would disagree with the characterization that the parties were unprepared. My team has been working diligently on this case consisting of evidence, transcripts and files from over 40 years ago, not to mention the numerous appeals and petitions that have followed throughout the years. Again, I have a tremendous respect for the court, but would disagree with the comment of being unprepared,” said Eric Hackwelder, Defense Council.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School, admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975.

He was granted a Degree of Guilt Hearing back in April 2019.

The state Superior Court ruled that DNA evidence not available at the time of the original trial may have resulted in a different outcome.

“I feel like we haven’t accomplished anything. The family deserves closure,” said Judge Daniel Brabender.

The Degree of Guilt Hearing will now take place on April 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.