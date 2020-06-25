Degree of Guilt Hearing Could Alter the Sentence for A Former Teacher Convicted of Murder

A hearing that took place Thursday at the Erie County Courthouse could alter the sentence for a former teacher convicted of murder.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School, admitted to killing his 16-year-old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975.

He was granted a degree of guilt hearing back in April, 2019.

Thursday’s hearing took about 3.5 hours.

District attorney Jack Daneri called several witnesses to the stand from Debbie Gama’s best friend from high school to her then 10 year old sister, as well as a pathologist to help support the Commonwealth’s theory for the past 45 years.

District Attorney Daneri called Michelle Will, Gama’s sister, to testify to the events that took place on August 8th, 1975.

Will explained her sister was going to the beach and a man called to speak to Debbie.

Gama’s high school friend, Robin Kloss, also took to the stand describing their relationship as inseparable at the time.

Payne said in court documents he and Gama were taking photos for a bondage photo shoot and were under the influence.

Payne added Gama was tied for the shoot, when Payne walked back to his vehicle to get a camera during that time Gama allegedly fell forward strangling herself.

The commonwealth said that is not supported by forensics.

Pathologist Dr. Eric Vey said a blood test showed Gama’s blood alcohol level to be .6 with Tylenol in her blood as well.

Payne did not testify.

Erie attorney Eric Hackwelder, representing Payne, said it’s tragic when someone is incarcerated for longer than a minute needing to right the wrong for Payne’s incarceration adding absence of evidence equals the absence of proof leading to third degree murder, not first.

Judge Daniel Brabender commended both prosecution and the defense for their case presentation today and did not give a specific date for when he will announce his decision that could lead to Payne being released from prison.