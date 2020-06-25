Degree of guilt hearing for man convicted of 1975 murder set for today

1  of  2
A degree of guilt hearing for a former teacher convicted in the 1975 murder of a high school student will take place this afternoon.

Raymond Payne, a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School, admitted to killing his 16-year old student, Debbie Gama, back in 1975.

He was granted a degree of guilt hearing back in April 2019. The state superior court ruled that DNA evidence not available at the time of the original trial may have resulted in a different outcome.

Payne is expected to appear in front of Judge Daniel Brabender at 1:30 p.m.

