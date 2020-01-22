Degree of Guilt Hearing set for former Erie teacher convicted of 1975 murder of student

A former Erie teacher convicted in the 1975 murder of a high school student has been granted a new hearing.

According to Judge Daniel Brabender’s Office, March 24th has been set for a Degree of Guilt Hearing in the murder case.

Raymond Payne—a former teacher at Strong Vincent High School—admitted to killing his 16-year-old student Debbie Gama back in 1975.

He was granted a Degree of Guilt Hearing back in April of last year. The state Superior Court ruled that DNA evidence not available at the time of the original trial may have resulted in a different outcome.