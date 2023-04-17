The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission continues to have discussions concerning how and when grant money will be used.

The DEI Commission has a number of big plans. Gary Lee with Diverse Erie, said this includes the disbursement of the reimbursement grants for round one of the Generational Impact Grant.

For the second round of that grant, they will be making awards in the next month or so. There is also the mini-grants initiative for small businesses in the BIPOC community.

“We are talking about, in reference to council, there have been talks about the second crunch of the $3.5 million. We did have a discussion with county council about those funds, and we are hoping that those funds will be released as we move forward,” said Lee.

In 2021, they received $3.5 million. Then there was a pause on the board by Erie County Council until the commission was ready.

“We believe that we are ready and in place to receive that additional $3.5 million,” Lee added.

Doug Smith, Erie County director of administration, said the meeting had a lot to do with the council just understanding what had happened, where the commission is now and where things will go forward.

“A lot of our county executives’ concern has to do with the fact that, at least initially, it seemed like some of the largest organizations who already have a great deal of money were the ones who were given grants,” said Doug Smith, Erie County director of administration.

Smith added there is concern that some people with the organizations are actually on the board.

“We felt that was not a good look and not perhaps a fair process to some of these smaller organizations,” Smith continued.

Lee said on April 20, the DEI Commission will have a review process for the reimbursement grants for round one.