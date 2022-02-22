(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Michael DeJohn has been promoted to first assistant public defender for Erie County.

DeJohn replaces Nicole Sloane who was appointed chief public defender by the Brenton Davis administration.

DeJohn, an Erie native, has 19 years of experience representing more than 8,000 indigent clients, according to a news release. He is the chair of the criminal section of the Erie County Bar Association and is a volunteer at several nonprofits.

Eden Hartman was hired as a full-time Erie County assistant public defender. Hartman will represent mentally ill defendants and individuals committed pursuant to the Mental Health Procedures Act. She also will be a member of the county’s treatment court team.

Hartman is a Pitt Law School graduate and has worked in Venango County as an assistant public defender and as a Northwestern Legal Services staff attorney.