Delta Airline signage removed at the Erie International Airport

Hopes of Delta Airlines returning to the Erie International Airport seem to be flying off course.

Early on Friday morning Delta Airline signage was removed from the airport.

A source from the Erie International Airport told Action News that the signage wouldn’t have been taken down if there was any hope of them returning. However, there has been no official word from the airline, nor has the Erie Airport Authority Board been informed of anything official.

In June, the airline suspended services to eleven American cities including Erie in an effort to reduce its route network after a devastating first half of 2020.

