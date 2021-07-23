Delta Airlines signs taken down at Erie Airport

Hopes of Delta Airlines returning to the Erie International Airport seem to be flying off course.

Early Friday morning, signage for Delta was being taken down. An airport source said signs would not be taken down if there was any hope of them returning.

However, there is no official word from the airline, nor has the Erie Airport Authority board been informed of anything official.

In June, the Airline suspended service to 11 American cities, including Erie, in an effort to reduce its route network after a devastating first half of 2020.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.