Delta to leave Erie on July 8th

Delta Air Lines announced the suspension of service to 11 American cities indefinitely as part of an effort to reduce its route network after a devastating first half of 2020. Effective July 8, the cuts come as part of Delta’s plan to reduce domestic flying by 80% for the second quarter and international flying by 90%.

The Department of Transportation, which has been attempting to maintain a semblance of 2019 air service levels despite the drastic decrease in passengers since the beginning of March, approved the reduction. Most airports on the list are regional destinations primarily served by Delta Connection carriers, with the Atlanta-based airline cutting service only to airports that have alternate air service from rival carriers.

