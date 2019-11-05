Dementia expert Teepa Snow speaks to community members at Zem Zem Shrine Club

An interactive seminar led more than 400 people to the Zem Zem Shrine Club this morning.

Senior Helpers, a professional in-home care provider invited the public to attend an informational dementia seminar. Keynote and renowned speaker Teepa Snow provided hands-on activities for families, caretakers and nurses to take part in.

During a two-hour session, Snow also spoke about how to care for an individual with dementia and the stages of dementia. The seminar looks to educate the community on coping methods and challenging behaviors of dementia care.

“Just being able to realize that they can’t change,” said Tony Viglione, Marketing Director at Senior Helpers. “You have to change, being able to understand and deal with the person and look at it from their perspective is just so important.”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.