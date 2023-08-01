Demolition crews in Erie bring down a house after two fires left it in a dangerous condition.

The images below show all that’s left of what was a vacant two-story house in the 600 block of East 10th Street.

The damages, especially from the second fire, left a large part of the building in danger of collapsing outward.

That prompted the city to list the building for immediate demolition.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 3 a.m. Monday morning and then again for a larger fire shortly after 6 a.m.

Erie Police and fire inspectors are still looking for the cause.