Democrat Daniel Smith launches bid for PA 16 Congressional district

Democrat Daniel Smith launched his campaign today to become the next Congressman representing Pennsylvania’s 16 district. To kick off his campaign Smith is setting out on a two day tour of the district, making stops in all five counties (Erie, Butler, Mercer, Lawrence, and Crawford).

“Across our district, we are missing out on opportunities all because Washington politicians care more about scoring political points and care less about us at home. There is no more partisan member of Congress than Mike Kelly and that has resulted in rest of us being forgotten. It’s time for a new generation of leaders so that we can renew our commitment to the people we represent,” said Smith.

Smith went on to discuss several issues in which work is being left undone, leaving constituents searching for answers.

“From healthcare, to jobs, to infrastructure, people are feeling the promises of change crumbling down around them. Members of Congress like Mike Kelly, at the urging of President Trump, are digging a hole for the rest of us with no plans for how we will ever get out,” said Smith.

“It’s up to all of us to reclaim our future and our potential, and start making good on the changes we’ve been promised for far too long. That’s why I am running. That’s why I have pledged to not accept corporate PAC donations. That’s how you rebuild trust with the people. And that’s why we will win,” Smith continued.

On the first day of his bid for the 16th district, Smith’s campaign also announced that they have already raised over $10,000.

Daniel Smith is a bank Senior Manager who resides in Cranberry Twp with his husband Don and their rescue dog, Star. In 2018 he was the Democratic nominee for the 12th state legislative district against the most controversial Republicans in the PA General Assembly, coming within two percentage points of unseating him.

For more information you can visit www.danielforpa.com.