Democrat Terry Scutella appointed to fill vacant Erie County Council position

Erie County Council members appointed democrat Terry Scutella to fill the vacant council position.

In a 7-0 vote, council approved the nomination of Scutella to sit on council. This comes after 1st District council member Kim Clear resigned from the position on Wednesday to prepare for her new role as Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Scutella will complete Kim Clear’s term, which will expire in December of 2023.

County Council Chairman Carl Anderson says Scutella has years of experience serving the Erie community.

“He’s been a long-serving member of the Millcreek School Board, serving as their president for a number of years. He’s also been a leader representing unions and been very active in the community.” said Carl Anderson, Chairman at Erie County Council.

“I’m honored that County Council has voted me to fill Mrs. Clear’s seat. I am grateful to be working with Council to benefit the people of Erie County and moving this county forward with eyes wide open.” said Terry Scutella, filling vacant position on Erie County Council.

Council will hold a reorganization meeting on January 3, 2022 at the Erie County Courthouse.