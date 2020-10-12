Democratic and Republican Party leaders weigh in on Joe Biden’s visit to Erie

Presidential Nominee Joe Biden made a stop to Erie on Saturday to deliver a speech about labor and how to boost the economy, this comes just less than a month before the Presidential election.

Biden focused his speech on jobs and economic growth, an issue that Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz believes is timely, just before the election.

“It was directed at the people of Erie. It was about jobs, it was about infrastructure. It was about the importance of the people who do the work everyday. We hear so much in the political sphere about job creators.” Wertz said.

His speech, surrounded by a small group of people and leaders in Erie County, Biden expressing the importance of improving infrastructure.

Republican Party Chairman Verel Salmon believes Vice President Biden is not putting the residents of Erie County first.

“How can you come and not talk to the people of Erie County broadly. I know, virtual, an airport rally, where everyone is outdoors.” Salmon said.

Wertz says Biden’s visit could shape who people vote for come election time.

“We hear a lot about 2016, and the fact that Hillary, when we think about yesterday’s event and we think about how Joe Biden made his way to Erie, not just surrogates passing through. I think that does matter to folks.” Wertz said.

Biden ending his speech by urging everyone to vote.

Salmon telling JET 24 Action News he expects President Trump or Vice President Pence to make an appearance in Erie before the election.