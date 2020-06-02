Democratic candidates face off for 49th District senate seat nomination

And part of today’s primary contests is the race for democratic candidates for the Pennsylvania Senate seat in the 49th Distract of the state legislature

Both democratic candidates, Julie Slomski and Andre Horton say that Erie needs a change, saying that they feel they provide unique perspective that what’s currently in office. Slomski and Horton are battling for the nomination to face off against incumbent State Sen. Dan Laughlin

“I’m running to be a fighter for Erie. To make sure that we’re focused on what matters most to the voters here in Erie.” Slomski said.

“I feel that Erie’s voice wasn’t being heard. I felt that it’s time to get away from the status quo.” Horton said.

Slomski and Horton both saying that if elected, the first thing they would fight for would be a higher minimum wage and better health care.

Slomski has experience working for Governor Tom Wolf’s administration as well as local legislators.

“Friends of mine saying ‘Julie, you’ve been at the little kid’s table too long. It’s time for you to move on and head to the big kid’s table.’ and I can truly be a voice for Erie and what matters most for us.” Slomski said.

Horton currently sits as a member of Erie County Council.

“I bring a perspective and a voice that’s not there yet at the table for the citizens of the 49th Senatorial District.” Horton said.

Both candidates say this year has been challenging given the political climate and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It illuminated a lot of things that are wrong with the commonwealth and they didn’t just happen with COVID-19 or with the racial injustice. A lot of them emanate out of Harrisburg.” Horton said.

“Hate has no place here. We need to make sure we’re respecting our neighbors and helping the community rally around each other and recover from this.” Slomski said.

Slomski also addressed the Presque Isle issue, saying that it was a “Yes” or “No” question. She said yes. The reason being to help the commonwealth get out of the $5 billion deficit.

One of these two candidates will face off against incumbent republican Dan Laughlin in November.