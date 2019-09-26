Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Erie

A Presidential Candidate looking to make ground on the Democratic front runners brought his 2020 campaign to Erie.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke celebrated his 46th birthday by visiting Erie, telling a packed house at Lavery’s Brewing his plans for affordable education and health care, legalization of marijuana, and social justice for women and minorities. Afterwards, he met with supporters on the deck.

O’Rourke spent his time in Erie talking about a wide range of issues. Not only what he thought Congress should do, but also the fact they’re not doing it fast enough.

“I don’t see urgency in ending this gun violence epidemic reflected in congress, including many Democrats who hold positions of power right now,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke admits his views on guns and abortion may not play well here. Still, we found at least one convert.

“I was fired up by his words and his policies. I just wish it would come true,” said Maria Schamber, voter.

O’Rourke is promising to return to Erie, looking for more converts before the election next year.