Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke to visit Erie next week

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke will visit Erie next week.

O’Rourke will hold an Erie Town Hall on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon at Lavery Brewing on West 12th Street.

According to O’Rourke’s website, he is visiting Erie as part of a tour across America to “introduce himself and hear from people about ways to move the country forward.”

O’Rourke asks individuals who want to attend to RSVP for the event at https://act.betoorourke.com/event/beto-events/33513?source=map&akid=