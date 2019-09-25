Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke to visit Erie Thursday

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke will be making a stop in Erie tomorrow.

O’Rourke announced via Facebook and his website that he will visit Erie on his tour across America.

This tour is giving him a chance to introduce himself and hear from the people about how they would like to move the country forward.

His Town Hall will be held at Lavery Brewing on West 12th Street in Downtown Erie, something the owners say they are excited about.

O’Rourke will be at Lavery Brewing from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

You can RSVP for the event on his website https://betoorourke.com/.