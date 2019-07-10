Democratic presidential candidates to debate on ABC in September

The DNC has announced that the third presidential primary debate, hosted by ABC News, in partnership with Univision, will be held in Houston, Texas.

The debate may occur over consecutive nights in prime time to accommodate a large field of qualifying candidates, with the first night on September 12 and the potential second night on September 13. The debate will air on the ABC television network, on Univision with Spanish translation, and on ABC News Live, the network’s streaming channel. It will be available on the ABCNews.com website and apps, as well as Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, and Facebook Watch, among other outlets.

Additional details on the venue, moderators, communication accessibility, and timing will be announced at a later date.

“The DNC made a wise choice by deciding to come to Houston for their third presidential debate,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “We’re a city that represents what’s best about America. We’re resilient. We’re tough. We always look out for our neighbors. And we never stop working for a brighter future. But those aren’t just Houston values – those are the values of the Democratic Party too. So when the candidates take the stage, I know they’ll show the country what real leadership looks like. And I know they’ll get voters everywhere fired up to run Donald Trump out of the White House once and for all.”

“I’m thrilled that we’ll be hosting the third Democratic primary debate here in the most diverse and dynamic city in the nation,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, “where we build relationships, not walls. When the debate comes to Texas, our party’s candidates will show everyone watching that the Democratic Party has the ideas and ambition that America sorely needs in the White House.”

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” said Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa.

“We know that when Texas goes blue, the White House will follow. We are pleased that our partners at the Democratic National Committee have agreed to host the third presidential primary debate here in Texas.

“As the nation’s most diverse city, Houston is the perfect place for the Democratic Party’s third debate. Leaders like Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have been key to making Houston the world-class city it is today,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

“Like the people of Texas, our candidates come from all kinds of backgrounds, and are all united by their deeply held values. We’ve seen firsthand in Texas that organizing everywhere through the Texas Democratic Party has led to victories all across the state,

including flipping a dozen state House seats and making the state more competitive than it has been in decades. Houston is the perfect place to showcase our candidates so that they can share their vision for a better future for the American people