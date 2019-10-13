Democrats and Republicans comment on the impeachment rally that took place in Perry Square

An impeachment rally took place in Perry Square Sunday evening. The group’s goal was to show their support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. April Weis is Regional Organizer for the group “Women’s March Pennsylvania.” “It’s bringing recognition to the Senate in saying you need to get in line and see what’s going on,” Weis said.

While Democrats made their voice heard Republicans also made sure they were represented. Republican Judy Custer held up a “Women for Trump” sign while the rally took place. “Well personally he did give us a tax break that was more than any president in my life and I’m 61 years old,” Custer said.

The rally was put together by the group “Women’s March Pennsylvania.”