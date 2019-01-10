Democrats introduce three bills to ease cost of prescription drugs Video

Democratic lawmakers are introducing a package of bills designed to save Americans money on prescription drugs. One of the bills would force drug companies to sell drugs in America for no more than the average prices in other major countries.

Democratic lawmakers campaigned on the issue of lowering prescription drug prices for Americans - and now they're taking action.

Senator Bernie Sanders says, "People of our country pay by far, not even close, the highest prices in the world for the prescription drugs they need, that has got to end..."

Sanders says the pharmaceutical industry is the most powerful political force in this country. Sky-rocketing prices have caused outrage among Americans. "How many Americans have to get sick, how many Americans have to die before Congress is prepared to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry?"

Senator Richard Blumenthal says, "This system is broken and the days of political dominance for big pharma are done..."

Sanders and other Democratic lawmakers have introduced a legislative package of three bills, all aimed to drive down the costs of prescription drugs.

Sanders says, "In America we should not be paying more than people in other countries…"

Despite claims of prices for prescription drugs being high, some pharmaceutical researchers say the rise in costs has slowed.

But, President Donald Trump has also expressed the need to reduce drug prices, which could open the door for the two sides to come together on reducing costs for Americans.

Congressman Peter Welch says, "we've got a president who claims he wants to do something about this, I think he does... but he's got to step forward and he has some willing partners right here on this stage to bring relief to the American consumer".

But, right now, Congressman Welch says the American consumers are on the losing end and prices have to change to provide that relief.