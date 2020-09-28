Demolition begins today at former Roosevelt School

Today, a building filled with memories will begin its final chapter.

The former Roosevelt Middle School in Erie is set to have demolition begin today. This, after the Erie School District tried for years to sell the building.

In recent years it became clear that the building would not be saved. Work has been done in the past several weeks to prepare the structure for demolition.

District officials have told us that crews will begin demolition on the inside of the building before it is knocked down.