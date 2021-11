The demolition continues for the Quin-T and Erie Malleable Iron plant building.

According to the CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority, construction workers are still removing asbestos and hazardous material from the buildings.

The hope is to have the next steps laid out after Thanksgiving for both sites.

