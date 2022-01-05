Demolition continues on roller coaster in Conneaut Lake Park

Emotions are running high in Conneaut Lake as the demolition of the blue streak roller coaster continues.

This comes one day after a fire also damaged the remains of the historic attraction.

What reportedly began as a controlled burn got out of control on Tuesday afternoon.

Several fire departments were called to put out the fire.

The blue streak has been a favorite of the park goers and roller coaster enthusiasts nationwide.

That news has people showing up to Conneaut Lake Park on Wednesday morning to say their final goodbye to the fallen coaster.

As the heavy equipment continued to demolish the coaster, folks watched behind the fences. Some of these fans were in tears.

Construction crews were busy on Wednesday morning demolishing parts of the park including the historic blue streak wooden roller coaster.

Lorraine Holiga has fond memories of the coaster growing up.

“Just the memories that my sisters, brothers, and friends had up here at the park. Just really sad to see that this is gone and its just heartbreaking,” said Lorraine Holiga, Hermitage Resident.

Linda Fries also grew up going to Conneaut Lake Park.

“I’m sad but you know things could have been done differently, but I’m sad nobody knows what is in his mind set, what he is going to do with the park, but he owns it, its his business I guess,” said Linda Fries, Espyville Resident.

We also spoke with one Conneaut Lake business owner who said it is sad to see the coaster getting demolished, but they’re hoping it will bring some change.

“I think the park needs a lot of work and it is such a beautiful landscape area and it is just not being utilized to what I think it’s potential is,” said Kathy Evanoff, Owner of Lavender Blue at the Lake.

According to park officials, the rest of the blue streak will come down in the next few days per permit.

According to the Meadville Tribune, new Conneaut Lake Park officials said that damage to the blue streak was not caused by the fire, it was from the heavy equipment demolishing it as per permit on Tuesday morning.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Summit Township zoning officer said that a demolition permit had not been approved prior to the fire, but one will be issued on January 6th.