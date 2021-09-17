Demolition continues on the West 12th Street walkway overpass

The removal of a West 12th Street walkway overpass continued on Friday.

Overnight crews began tearing down the pedestrian walkway before bringing in a crane to remove the larger pieces.

West 12th Street was closed from Cherry to Poplar Street during the process.

The walkway connected Modern Industries to the former Erie Malleable Iron Company on the south side of West 12th Street.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority plans on demolishing the former EMI property and turn it into a five acre business campus.

The road is expected to reopen later today.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists