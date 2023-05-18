Demolition continues on the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) building along West 12th and Cherry streets.

On Thursday, crews could be seen preparing what’s referred to as the south tower for demolition.

The Erie County Redevelopment Authority purchased the former EMI site, as well as the former Quin-T property along East 16th Street, back in February 2021 as part of the authority’s efforts to address industrial blight in the city.

The original plans called for demolition of a majority of the structures on the former EMI site and the development of a high-tech business park.

Previously, the CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority said they hope to have the demolition phase complete by the end of June.