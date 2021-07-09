Demolition likely delayed after contaminants found in former EMI building

Demolition of an old industrial site in Erie is being hampered by the discovery of contaminants.

The former Erie Malleable Iron building at West 12th and Cherry Streets was bought by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority

Before it can be torn down, environmental specialists have been hired to clean up the property.

This week, 697 drums were removed from the building. According to the Redevelopment Authority CEO, they held different contaminants like oils and PCBs.

250 large totes full of contaminants were also removed. Next week, another specialist will get rid of coal found in the building.

“So, there’s a lot to be done there before we can get that done. Our hope was fall, but every day that looks a little less likely.” said Tina Mengine,

She says demolition of the pedestrian bridge in the 600 block of West 12th Street is still planned for this summer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list