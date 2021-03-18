Demolition of Conneaut Lake Park’s more blighted structures set to begin Thursday

The next chapter of a historic amusement park’s future begins today. This, as the new owners begin to renovate the property — with big plans for the park’s future.

Now that Keldon Holdings, LLC. has taken over the park, their mission is to bring new life to the deteriorating park while reimagining its potential.

Today, demolition crews will begin the process of leveling the park’s more blighted structures.

Crews will also be removing anything that is deemed unsafe.

Recently, Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings, LLC. told the Meadville Tribune he plans to make the park “the premier event space in the region.”

