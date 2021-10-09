Demolition of Kahkwa Bridge to take place October 11th

The City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering is preparing for the demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge.

They said that they will begin prep work between midnight and 6 a.m. on Monday October 11th.

Hammering of the bridge will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until bridge is completely down.

They’re saying only residents and essential workers will be permitted to enter the area.

Spectators will be able to watch from the top of the hill on Crescent or Superior Avenue.

