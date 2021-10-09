Demolition of Kahkwa Bridge to take place October 11th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering is preparing for the demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge.

They said that they will begin prep work between midnight and 6 a.m. on Monday October 11th.

Hammering of the bridge will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until bridge is completely down.

They’re saying only residents and essential workers will be permitted to enter the area.

Spectators will be able to watch from the top of the hill on Crescent or Superior Avenue.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News