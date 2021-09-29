Demolition of Penn State Behrend’s Erie Hall begins

Demolition began this week on Penn State Behrend’s oldest building on campus.

Erie Hall is coming down piece by piece to make room for the new 55,000 square foot building taking its place.

Demolition will continue for the next several weeks before the foundation can be laid.

One Behrend official says it was time for a new building to take Erie Hall’s place.

“This is a dream that the students have had for about 10 years now. We looked at different options and arrived at replacing the building, and with the support of the University and the students through the student facility fee, that dream is coming true and we are at the start,” said Ken Miller, Senior Director of Administration and Student Affairs, Penn State Behrend.

Miller says the project is on schedule and is expected to be complete by Jan. 2023.

