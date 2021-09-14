Demolition of walkway overpass on West 12th Street set for September 17th

A long awaited demolition of the walkway overpass spanning West 12th Street is now set to begin early Friday morning.

A newly released schedule from the Redevelopment Authority shows actual overpass demolition will begin at 12:01 on Friday morning.

If all goes well crews hope to reopen 12th Street both ways between Cherry and Poplar by 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crews will set up the detours and cover the signage on Wednesday and Thursday.

For decades the walkway connected the former Erie Malleable Iron building to Modern Industries.

