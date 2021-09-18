Demolition of West 12th Street walkway complete

West 12th Street has a new look now that an old pedestrian bridge is gone.

It took crews a little bit longer than expected to bring down the old walkway across West 12th Street.

The busy street was closed for most of the day on Friday as the foot bridge was dismantled piece by piece.

For decades the walkway connected the former Erie Malleable Iron building to Modern Industries.

Plans are to demolish most of what is left behind to make way for a new business park.

