It was just over one month ago that the demolition of the former Quinn T building began.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

Demolition of the former Quinn T Paper Property started in April and will continue until July.

The project manager said that weather and equipment issues posed some challenges initially.

However, now contractors have made some progress and hope to help area neighbors by demolishing the property.

“We look forward to helping the community out and getting rid of this eyesore, and also this hazard. We’ve already gotten I’d say 30 to 40% of the structure down safely and we look forward to completing the rest of it in an organized and timely fashion,” said Andy Emery, Project Manager for Reclaim.

Representatives from the Erie County Redevelopment Authority said that once this project is complete, they can begin working on the former Erie Mallable Iron Building on West 12th Street.