The Girard Hotel is no more.

Demolition began on the long closed hotel located on Main Street in Girard.

The structure was condemned after efforts to raise money to renovate it were unsuccessful.

The one time hotel and tavern had been shuttered for two decades.

In its day, historians said that the hotel was home to performers with the nationally known Dan Rice Circus.

