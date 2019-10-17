Demolition permit issued for former McDonald’s on W 5th and State Streets

The City of Erie has confirmed that a demolition permit has been issued for the former McDonald’s on West 5th and State Streets.

Saturday, October 12th was the last day of operation for the State Street McDonald’s in Erie.

Since the closure was announced, many are left wondering what will happen with the West 5th and State McDonald’s property.

According to city officials, Building Systems, Inc. pulled the permit for the demolition. Building Systems, Inc. are the demolition contractors for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

