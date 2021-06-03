Demolition plans for former Pleasant Ridge Manor East discussed by Erie County Council

Pleasant Ridge Manor East is soon to be demolished and Erie County Council members say it will save taxpayers money in the long run.

For years, it was a debate whether or not to try to reuse the building. After Erie County Council members took a closer look at the quality of the building and the cost, it was decided to demolish it.

The stage is finally set for a final vote that will give a green light to the demolition of Pleasant Ridge Manor East.

On Thursday evening, Erie County Council members OK’d the bid to pass on for a final vote. An Erie firm put a bid of $294,000 for the demolition.

“The sealed bids came back and on council’s agenda was the lowest, most responsible bid from an Erie firm that won the contract.” said Carl Anderson.

Even though the bid came in at $294,000, Council is approving almost $300,000.

“It’s actually just a little over $300,000 that we’re approving but that was for other incidental cost to the process, but $294,000 is the price that was given for the demolition of Pleasant Ridge East.” Anderson said.

The former nursing home at East Gore and Lake Pleasant Road has been vacant since 2015. The decision to tear it down came after an engineering study on the building.

“It didn’t look good. Listen, they’re bringing up health and safety codes, sprinklers, asbestos. There is probably black mold in there, the roofs have collapsed and the rooms are real small. To open it up would just be an engineering nightmare.” said Brian Shank.

Shank says the decision will also save money for taxpayers in the long run.

“The utilities alone cost taxpayers $64,000 a year and the whole project to get the asbestos removed, the lead pipes removed, demo it down just tipped the scale to a little over $300,000. I think we will get our money back in four to five years.” Shank said.

According to Anderson, the paperwork and final contracts will be signed within two weeks after council votes on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shank hopes a new detention center will be built on the property.