Demolition preparations underway at the former Roosevelt Middle School

Demolition preparations are now underway at the former Roosevelt Middle School.

Empire Excavation and Demolition Inc. Construction have added a fence and are working on soil and erosion control throughout the week at the former school.

This comes after a delay due to COVID-19 and the abatement work.

The goal for the crew is to fully demolish the building by the end of December and that process is scheduled to begin on Monday the 28th.

“Overall the district, we are happy to see progress being made, but we are still saddened it’s gone to the point where the building is requiring demolition. We do know that it’s got a sentimental value to the community, but the truth is that this was the time to do it,” said Neil Brockman, Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District.

Brockman explained that workers will begin tearing down the inside of the building before they tear down the outside.