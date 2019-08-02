Demolition process has begun on Lake City couples home

The demolition process has begun on a Lake City couples home that sits on the edge of a bluff.

As Jet 24 first reported, Ann and Bill Schlotter planned on spending years in their Lake City Home when they bought it back in 2017.

The Schlotter’s had to leave their home due to bluff erosion. The homeowners had no choice but to demolish the home after their insurance company denied claims due to an exclusion policy.

Now, the Schlotter’s are left with a shell of their home. They have since sold the windows and other parts of their home. Homeowners said the cost of demolishing the home is expected to cost roughly $10,000.

“We’re spending 12 and a half hour days here all week. We pulled off the siding for two of those days, and yesterday part of the roof. We’re trying to sell what we can, and that’s all helping pay for the demo,” said Ann Schlotter.

Ann Schlotter said their next steps after the house’s demolition is to put the empty lot up for sale.