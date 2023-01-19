A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday.

The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank.

That building, which has stood vacant for the last couple of years, was in a state of disrepair, and one neighbor said he was glad to see the building go.

“The whole neighborhood is happy. It’s been a blight on the neighborhood, and when it was open the police were here many times each week,” said Rob Gornall, neighbor.

As of now, there is no word on what will be done with the property.